Grant helping ECU researcher explore dangerous chemical compound

A new grant from the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences has been given to a group of researchers from NC State and ECU, funding they will use to continue research exclusively into PFAS.

PFAS is a dangerous chemical that can stick around thousands of years in our rivers, in our homes, and in us. It can also threaten various cancers and other diseases.

The subject is an area of focus for Jamie DeWitt, an associate professor in the Brody School of Medicine researching how PFAS can affect us and our environment."Well, you have PFAS in your body. I have PFAS in my body. We all have PFAS in our bodies and we're still just working to uncover all of the different health effects," she said.

The chemical has affected communities in eastern Carolina, like Maysville, a town that had to switch to their county's water system after finding PFAS in their own water. "The substance they found here, and the chemical they found here in Maysville, was directly related to firefighting foam," said the town's manager, Shumata Brown.

It's also impacted Wilmington, the hometown of one of DeWitt's research partners, Mark Ibrahim. He said PFAS was found in the Cape Fear River in 2017 and caused a bit of a panic. "A lot of people I know have been impacted from it...'Is it safe to drink the water? Is the air safe? Is the soil safe?'"

DeWitt has said she has a newfound sense of responsibility in her research after meeting so many people affected by PFAS."I do think about some of the people here in North Carolina who have called me and said, 'my child has this health problem, my husband has this health problem, where can I get my blood tested? What can I do?,'" she said. She hopes the grant will help important questions like these be answered.

There are multiple projects within this research program, and no clear timeline on when the research will finish.