Grand Ole Opry live on WITN Saturday night at 8:00 p.m.

Tired of reruns on TV as you self-isolate at home? WITN has your solution for a Saturday night of entertainment.

The Grand Ole Opry will be live on WITN this Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

Circle, our new country music and lifestyle television channel on WITN 7.6 that went ton the air the first of the year will broadcast live. This will be the first time all the Circle stations will be doing the program live for the one-hour program.

The Grand Ole Opry has been going for nearly 100 years, while last Saturday it paused shows with live audiences through April 4th.

The live show will be on WITN 7.1 as well as 7.6 starting at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

