Grady-White Boats employee tests positive for COVID-19

Officials say an employee at Grady-White Boats has tested positive for COVID-19.

Shelley Tubaugh, the VP of Marketing for Grady-White Boats, says the employee was asymptomatic and got tested after learning they had come into contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus. The employee has been in self-quarantine.

Tubaugh says the employee's work station has been disinfected as well as common areas of the facility.

No other employees have tested positive for the virus.