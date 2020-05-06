Graduation plans for Onslow County Schools

Onslow County Schools are moving forward with a two-part plan to honor the Class of 2020.

The first part of the plan includes a virtual portion which will give each student a chance to be recognized, and honor the school’s valedictorian, salutatorian and others who would normally participate in a live graduation event.

These ceremonies will be recorded and broadcast on the district’s YouTube channels at the time the original ceremony would have occurred.

Families will be able to join in a shared graduation experience and loved ones who are not able to be there due to travel restrictions, health concerns, or military deployment will be able to view the graduation ceremony.

For the second part of the plan, principals at each of the high schools will be working with their staff on school-based graduation celebrations for the Class of 2020. These events are still in the planning stages but will allow graduates the opportunity to receive their diplomas and other graduation recognitions.

More details will be coming in the days and weeks ahead as schools continue to put together their plans to celebrate the Class of 2020 and adapt to orders from Governor Cooper and state health officials.

