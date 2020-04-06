Governor's 'stay at home' order could continue into May

Gov. Roy Cooper and health experts are laying groundwork to convince the public that social distancing orders could be needed beyond April to dull COVID-19's spread and preserve hospital beds and lives.

Cooper's current statewide stay-at-home order and ban on dine-in service at restaurants and bars currently expire in a few weeks.

A team of epidemiologists and other health policy experts released a report Monday that says maintaining social distancing rules gives hospitals a better chance to respond to a patient surge.

North Carolina is now reporting more than 2,850 positive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths.

