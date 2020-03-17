Governor's restaurant mandate hurts St. Patrick's Day business

Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Tuesday temporarily shutting down all restaurants and bars in North Carolina to try to stop the coronavirus spread. Businesses will only be allowed to serve take-out and delivery for the foreseeable future.

The mandate comes on St. Patrick's Day, a holiday that many people celebrate at restaurants and bars, increasing business and the number of people in the restaurants.

Some worry that local businesses will take a financial hit with the executive order and also losing the St. Patrick's Day business. "It's going to affect everybody. And long term I just don't know what's gonna happen," said Dawn Buck, store manager at Abram's in Greenville.

Others worry they're not prepared to transition to delivery-only. One restaurant in Greenville, Smashed Waffles, however, said they started out as a delivery-only company. Owners are offering to help their neighboring businesses who might have difficulty with the changes.

"We'd be more than happy to do what we can to help them out," said the co-owner of Smashed Waffles, Justin Cox. "Dickinson's a big family. We're always coming in, supporting each other's businesses all the time."

He said he hopes Greenville will come together to rally around their local businesses at a time like this. He also said that people living around the area can make use of Uber Eats and Door Dash, two applications that can deliver food.​

Governor Cooper's executive order also expands unemployment insurance for workers in the state who have been affected by the virus.