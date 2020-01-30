Governor offers reward for information in Halifax County murder

Governor Roy Cooper says NC is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of a Halifax County man.

On Monday, October 14, 2019, 27-year-old Christopher Jason-Wayne Monger was shot and killed on Creekside Court in Roanoke Rapids.

Monger was shot in the back and was able to get into his vehicle in an attempt to get away. He died from his injuries at Halifax Regional Medical Center.

Anyone with information in the case should contact the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252) 533-2810, Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252) 583-4444 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.