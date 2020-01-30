Governor attends roundtable at PCC discussing grant program

Governor Roy Cooper visited Pitt Community College Thursday morning to celebrate a program aimed at helping students who are struggling financially.

The Finish Line Grant Program started in the middle of last year, and it helps students pay for something that could get in the way of them finishing school, whether that's a broken down car, a medical emergency, or groceries they can't pay for.

Governor Cooper was on hand at a round table discussion at PCC with students who benefited from the program.

The governor says, "We had heard too many stories from faculty about students who had to drop out because they didn't have the finances to be able to finish their degree. Cooper said the program rewards good grades and hard work to motivate students to keep going and earn their degrees.

So far, the grant money has helped 100 students at PCC. One of them, Jasmine Dye, said she was unable to pay rent or utilities before this. "If I did not receive that grant last semester, I probably would've been homeless," she said.

Overall, 33 PCC students have received a combined $92,000 from the program and have gone on to successfully complete their degrees, with more on the way.

Overall, the Finish Line Grants program has issued more than 3,000 grants to students across the state worth $2 million since it first started in July of 2018.

The governor's offics says up to $7 million of federal funds from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act funded Finish Line Grants in the 2018-19 school year. Governor Cooper's most recent budget proposed recurring funding to make the Finish Line Grants program ongoing, including funding for students in four-year college and university programs. Future funding is contingent upon availability.