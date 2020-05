If your kids have questions about COVID-19, they can ask our state's top leaders.

Governor Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen will hold the Q+A with kids at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

In a tweet from the governor, he says he and Dr. Cohen spend time taking questions from the media. According to the tweet, "Governor Roy" and "Dr. Mandy", as they're calling themselves, will be live on Governor Cooper's Facebook and Twitter pages.