Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all schools closed in an effort to tackle the COVID-19 spread.

Cooper says all K-12 public schools across our state will close Monday March 16th for at least 2 weeks.

Cooper also issued an executive order for a mandatory stoppage of mass gatherings of more than 100 people across the state.

Cooper made that announcement just a short time ago in a press conference from Raleigh.

