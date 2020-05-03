Governor Roy Cooper declares Hurricane Preparedness Week

Governor Roy Cooper has declared May 3rd through May 9th "Hurricane Preparedness Week."

"North Carolina knows all too well the damage and disruption that hurricanes can bring, but being prepared can help people fare better and recover quicker," said Gov. Cooper. "Especially with COVID-19 affecting everyone's daily lives, now is the time to make sure you and your family are ready this hurricane season."

Gov. Cooper says families should begin discussing their emergency plans, updating their emergency supplies, and review their homeowners and renter's insurance policies.

The COVID-19 pandemic could impact the upcoming hurricane season, which runs June 1st through November 30th, with Cooper saying plans to stay at a hotel, or with friends and family, will likely be better options than relying on large emergency shelters.

Including protective equipment like hand sanitizer, masks, gloves, and copies of health insurance documents in your emergency preparedness kits is also recommended.

"North Carolina is getting ready for hurricane season even in the midst of a pandemic," said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. "We have responded to simultaneous disasters in the past and will work with our local partners to do so again if needed."

Officials say having flood insurance is one of the best ways to prepare.

"Homeowners with flood insurance experience faster recoveries," said Director Sprayberry. "Flood insurance is key to recovering quicker and with more resilience."

North Carolina will also introduce a "Know Your Zone" feature online, that highlights areas most vulnerable to storm surge from hurricanes and tropical storms.

For more information on hurricanes and emergency preparedness, residents can visit www.ReadyNC.org.