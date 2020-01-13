Governor's Medicaid expansion talks in East

State and local leaders were in the East talking Medicaid expansion and healthcare in rural communities.

A Medicaid round-table discussion Monday with Governor Roy Cooper and leaders from Vidant Medical Center and the Brody School of Medicine focused on how Medicaid expansion could help Eastern North Carolina.

Business and Community leaders took part as well. The governor questioned insurance coverage gaps and how it affects the health of residents in the east.

Medical officials expect rural health to improve with expanded Medicaid coverage citing that many patients wait until health problems are critical before going to see a doctor

.

Although still not approved in North Carolina, Medicaid expansion was recently passed in Kansas.