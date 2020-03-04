Governor Cooper will face Lt. Governor Dan Forest in race for governor

Governor Cooper won the Democratic nomination and will face off against Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest for the state's highest office.

Democratic Governor Roy Cooper continues his bid for another term by winning his party's primary with 87% of the vote. He secured more than one million votes compared to his opponent, Ernest Reeves, who took home 13% of the vote with 164,449 ballots.

Cooper will now face Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest in the November general election. Forest beat back a challenge from North Carolina Representative Holly Grange in the Republican primary for governor.

Forest secured 89% of the vote, with 694,929 ballots cast in his favor.

