Governor Cooper warns residents to prepare for severe weather

Governor Roy Cooper is urging North Carolinians to prepare for severe weather on Sunday night and into Monday.

"North Carolinians are already following Stay At Home orders for the coronavirus, and now it's also important to prepare for strong storms and possible power outages," said Governor Cooper.

"Be sure to follow weather conditions closely on Sunday and Monday, and have a way to receive severe weather warnings," he added.

The National Weather Service says that strong thunderstorms may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, including tornadoes and large hail.

The expected rainfall could also lead to flash flooding.

Governor Cooper is also encouraging residents to make sure they have a way to receive severe weather alerts that can wake you up should severe weather happen during overnight hours.