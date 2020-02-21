Governor Cooper warns drivers to use caution on roads

Governor Cooper is warning drivers to be careful on slick roads as the winter weather moves out of our state.

"While conditions are improving, drivers must still be cautious on icy roads and bridges. It's safer to stay home today unless you have to be on the roads," said Governor Cooper.

The Highway Patrol and police across the state say they responded to crashes during the morning commute, but no fatal crashes.

State troopers recommend driving slow and increasing your following distance between cars. They also say to give yourself plenty of time when traveling and to clear the snow and ice off your car before hitting the road to avoid debris.

Police have closed some roads and bridges across the state due to icy conditions.

As of 8 a.m., Governor Cooper's office says 13,000 homes and businesses throughout North Carolina were closed and power outages peaked at about 30,000 before 11 p.m.