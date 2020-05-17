Governor Cooper urges caution as first tropical system of season approaches

Governor Roy Cooper is urging residents to exercise caution as Tropical Storm Arthur approaches.

"Everyone in our coastal areas should remain aware and cautious as Arthur brushes our coast on Monday," said Governor Cooper. "Pay close attention to the forecast and don't take chances in dangerous surf."

The storm upgraded from a Tropical Depression One into a Tropical Storm late Saturday night. The greatest impacts are expected to be felt along the Outer Banks with gusting winds and between 1-3 inches of rainfall.

With the storm comes heavy surf and life-threatening rip current risks.

Tropical storm warnings are in effect from Surf City north to Duck, including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

"This early season storm reminds us that we always need to be prepared for severe weather," said North Carolina Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry. "The official start of hurricane season is still two weeks away, but now is the time to be ready."

Residents can visit ReadyNC.org for information on how to assemble an emergency preparedness kit and develop a family emergency plan.

