Governor Cooper requests major disaster declaration from President Trump for North Carolina

Governor Roy Cooper has sent a letter to President Donald Trump requesting a major disaster declaration for North Carolina due to impacts of COVID-19.

Cooper says his request asks the federal government to provide individual assistance for those affected, including crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance and Small Business Administration assistance, among other programs.

"It's important that we help North Carolinians stay protected from the health impacts of COVID-19 and recover economically from the financial impacts this crisis is having on our state," Cooper said in a press release.

California, New York and Washington have already received major disaster declarations for COVID-19.

