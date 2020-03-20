Governor Cooper pushes for federal changes to make food, healthcare accessible

Governor Cooper has written a letter to President Trump pushing for key federal changes to make food and healthcare more accessible during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Cooper has asked for waivers so children and their families who are food insecure can access resources for meals.

Some of the requests include allowing people to buy hot meals with their SNAP benefits if they are bought at retail food stores and making sure children who depend on meals at schools can still have access to those meals during the school closures.

He has also asked to waive certain requirements for the Medicaid program to help pay for care that may last longer than usual during the crisis. The waivers are meant to reduce the burden on doctors and hospitals, as well as beneficiaries.

The requested waivers include eliminating limits on critical access beds and limiting how long Medicaid will pay for a patient to be admitted to the hospital, among other things.