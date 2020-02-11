Governor Cooper in Kinston supporting Rebuild NC program

After serious flooding and hurricane damage, one home in a Kinston neighborhood has finally been rebuilt.

The house in Lincoln City was completed on Tuesday and Governor Roy Cooper and city leaders toured the home with its owner.

20 years ago, many people boarded up and left homes in the neighborhood after Hurricane Floyd. Since then, the area has continued to suffer from flooding during additional hurricanes.

Cooper explained that rebuilding has continued to be difficult for many after the most recent hurricanes, Matthew and Florence.

"Their lives have been completely disrupted. And here you have someone like Antoinette who finally is getting to see the daylight and is moving back into her home," he said.

Homeowner Antionette Croom finally saw relief as her new home was rebuilt through a Rebuild NC Community Development Block Grant.

She said she's always called Kinston her home and never wanted to leave. After living with leaks and broken windows for so long, she is grateful to be back at home.

"For the light fixtures to come on, it's just amazing to me. For my air conditioning and heating system to work, it's gonna be amazing to me and it's little things that people take for granted that I don't," she said.

Governor Cooper said there are hundreds of other homes across the state damaged by recent hurricanes that will also be renovated.