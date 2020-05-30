Governor Cooper extends utility shutoff, implements eviction moratoriums

On Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper issued Executive Order 142 to help give those struggling to pay bills and rent extra time to make ends meet.

With the order, Cooper extended the prohibition of of utility shut offs and implemented a moratorium on evictions.

"Extending housing and utility protections will mean more people can stay in their homes and stay safe as we all work to slow the spread of this virus," said Cooper.

"North Carolinians want to pay their rent, but for far too many people – through no fault of their own – that's just not possible right now," said Attorney General Josh Stein. "We are in unprecedented times that call for unprecedented action. I support Gov. Roy Cooper's extension of the moratorium on evictions to ensure that people do not face homelessness in the midst of this health and economic crisis."

The Governor's office says the Executive Order will aid in efforts to stop the spread of the virus by preventing homelessness due to eviction, and ensure access to essential utilities such as water and power.

The order's eviction moratorium is effective immediately and lasts for three weeks, while the utility shutoff moratorium continues and will last for at least 60 more days.

