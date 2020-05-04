Governor Cooper expected to sign COVID-19 package

The General Assembly has finalized a relief package to address the new coronavirus pandemic, agreeing to send money to schools, hospitals, local governments and researchers.

A pair of bipartisan measures approved unanimously by the House and Senate on Saturday direct how nearly $1.6 billion in federal funds are distributed and how government activities during the outbreak are deferred or delayed.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to sign the bills into law Monday. He and Republican legislative leaders praised the collaboration in fashioning the measures.

The Legislative Building was closed to the public while the General Assembly worked this week.

