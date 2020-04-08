Governor Cooper announces tighter restrictions on nursing homes and assisted living centers

Governor Roy Cooper issued new nursing home rules, after 60 residents were infected after a coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in our state.

Governor Cooper said that the state has to do everything to prevent an outbreak in areas that have lots of people.

This means tighter restrictions on nursing homes and assisted living centers.

Governor Cooper says enough testing supplies have been acquired in order to respond quickly to patients and staff in situations before an outbreak happens.

Tuwana, a woman who only wanted us to use her first name, works at an assisted living facility and says the staff try and keep residents separate in order to prevent sicknesses from spreading.

“It’s very important to keep them at a social distance, to keep them safe. They still try to get close to each other and it’s hard to keep them at a distance because they want to be close to each other,” Tuwana said.

Sue Fowler is a resident at an assisted living center and she says social distancing for her, has been wonderful.

The Governor says facilities that have residents with the virus will group them into a separate area of the facility to make sure they are cared for by a separate group of staff.

Cooper says this will prevent interactions with residents and staff who are not COVID-19 positive.

"I know personally if I’m not around somebody that has a cough or pneumonia or something like that, it prevents me from the danger of getting it and I can’t afford to have anything,” Fowler said. ​

​Cooper said increased testing will tell which employees and residents may have the virus but aren't showing symptoms so they can be isolated.