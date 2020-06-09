Governor Cooper announces task force to address racial inequities

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday a new task force to address racial inequality in the state's criminal justice system.

It's a mission that public defenders in North Carolina say they have been preaching, both in and out of courtrooms, for years.

"Quite frankly no one wants to listen. People don't want to believe that police officers would make mistakes, that they would conduct themselves in the ways that we have all witnessed," says Jennifer Harjo, the President of North Carolina's Public Defenders Association.

Harjo says the actions taken against George Floyd more than two weeks ago are heartbreaking, but an all-too-common tale seen in her every day work.

"Those things don't happen in isolation. The officer did that because he didn't think he would get in trouble. Because generally they don't," Harjo explains.

Data shows that nationwide, communities of color are disproportionately discriminated against at all levels of the justice system.

It's an imbalance born through decades of poverty and hardship for African-Americans.

"The past several weeks have again ripped open scars created by generations of historical trauma," says Gov. Cooper.

But officials say officers like Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis that abuse their power, are just one piece of the systemic racial concerns that make up the country's legal process.

"We need everyone. Local governments, police departments, sheriffs, judges, prosecutors, civil rights leaders, and community members," Cooper adds.

"If minorities continue to not have the opportunities that others have, they're going to continue in a cycle of poverty and continue in a cycle of abuse," explains Harjo.

She says that if reform is to be achieved, radical ideas like defunding police departments could be a step in the right direction.

"Let's fund mental health, let's fund the educational system. Let's fund somebody to be at the schools."

Led by Attorney General Josh Stein and North Carolina Supreme Court Associate Justice Anita Earls, the task force will convene a wide range of stakeholders including: community policing advocates, state and local law enforcement agencies, justice-involved individuals, representatives of the judicial branch, individuals from marginalized populations and more.

The task force will develop and help implement policy solutions to address systemic racial bias in criminal justice and submit legislative and municipal recommendations on or before December 1, 2020.

Additionally, the Order creates a Center for the Prevention of Law Enforcement Use of Deadly Force within the State Bureau of Investigation to track statistics and improve training related to the use of force.

North Carolina's Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks also called on law enforcement leaders in the state on Tuesday to take a harder look at their policies regarding use of force, as well as arrest procedures and cultural and sensitivity training.