Gov. Roy Cooper says remote learning will continue for remainder of K-12 semester

Governor Roy Cooper says the difficult decision has been made to continue remote learning for the remainder of the spring semester.

"We don't make this decision lightly but it's important to protect the health and safety of our students and our school staff," Cooper said.

The opening of schools in the summer and fall and the availability of summer camps are going to depend on the meeting of health guidelines that will be established later, according to the governor.

Cooper also announced a partnership with AT&T. He says that the company has agreed to provide 100 hot spots to use in school buses to help students without home internet access. Cooper also says they have secured a partnership with Duke Energy Foundation which has agreed to provide 80 bus hot spots.