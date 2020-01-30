Gov. Cooper visiting Pitt Community College to discuss financial grant program

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper is visiting Eastern Carolina on Thursday to talk about the Finish Line Grant Program.
The program is beneficial in helping students finish their college education when financial emergencies arise.
Pitt Community College officials say the governor will participate in a roundtable discussion with PCC President Lawrence Rouse, along with students who have benefitted from the program.
The schedule says Cooper will make an announcement about the program at 10:15 a.m.