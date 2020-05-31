Gov. Cooper: Calls for change being "drowned out by riots"

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has called on the National Guard to help protect against the violence and destruction taking place amid riots across the state, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

In a Sunday afternoon press briefing, Cooper called on the state to "stamp out the ugly flames of racism," but said the headlines have now overshadowed the calls for meaningful change by peaceful protestors.

Cooper added that the crys of the people who continue to suffer generations of trauma "are being drowned out by the riots."

Protests in Raleigh and Charlotte that began peacefully over the weekend have turned more violent as the days have gone on.

In Raleigh, 12 people were arrested and five officers were sent to the hospital.

Government buildings, local businesses and store fronts have been damaged, tear gas and police force have been required as the riots have grown.

Cooper says 450 National Guardsmen have been activated for the Raleigh and Charlotte areas.

Curfews are being left up to the individual cities and their local government officials.

The city of Fayetteville declated a state of emergency and announced a curfew beginning at 7 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. in an effort to curb the violence.

