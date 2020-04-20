Got crime? Report it now online in Greenville

There’s now an easier way to report a crime to the police.

This week, Greenville police launched an online crime report where anyone can file a non-emergency report about crime in their community.

People can also do this by calling the police department, but this is meant to be easier and more convenient for citizens and officers.

Greenville’s police chief Mark Holtzman said it’s best to use this service for smaller, non-personal crimes like property damage, larceny, lost property, or vandalism.

“If something was stolen maybe off your porch, or let’s say a bicycle was stolen. We don’t know who stole that and you don’t have any suspect information, but you want to report that information to us in case we do find your bicycle. That’s a great example of using the online police report,” explained Holtzman.

He also said this helps the police to know more about the crimes happening in different communities.

If you need to report a crime online, you can click here.