Google donates $800 million, provides ad grants as part of coronavirus response

Google says it is donating more than $800 million as part of its coronavirus response.

Most of the donations are in the form of free advertising.

The tech company says it is giving the World Health Organization and global government agencies $250 million in ad grants to share information on how to battle the spread of the virus.

It's also offering ad credits to small and medium-sized businesses.

Along with free advertisement, Google says it is working with one of its suppliers to produce up to 3 million masks in the coming weeks to donate to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

