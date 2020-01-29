Golfer takes two swings at lottery prize, sinks $250K scratch-off

A man who was on his way to play a round of golf Friday had no idea he was on par to win a quarter of a million dollars.

Skip Brinson bought two $5 lottery tickets at the Handy Mart on Richlands Highway in Jacksonville. The first ticket landed him a modest $10 prize, but he scored big on that second ticket.

After the required state and federal taxes, the real estate appraiser from Richlands plans to pay off his mortgage and car loan with the $176,876.

"I won't have any more payments, except light bills, cable bills, typical utility bills," said Brinson. "It will be awesome not to have to worry about a house payment."

