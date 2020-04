No arrests yet after a Goldsboro woman was set on fire late last night.

Police say Latonya McCoy is in critical condition at the Jaycee Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. at a home on Hickory Street in Goldsboro.

Police say they believe McCoy was intentionally set on fire during a dispute at the home.

Officers say the name of any potential suspects is being withheld at this time.