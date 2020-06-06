Goldsboro man wanted for attempted murder

A Goldsboro man is wanted for attempted murder.

Around 5:30 Saturday Goldsboro police officers responded to gunfire in the 1700 block of Edgerton Street.

When they got there, they found a car that was hit by bullets.

Later, officers learned that Ronisha Underwood and a 3 year old who were in the car, were at Wayne UNC Health Care with gunshot wounds.

Both are in stable condition.

Police have placed a warrant for the arrest of Tacarous Peterson for attempted first degree murder.

Peterson is on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact Wayne County Crimestoppers.