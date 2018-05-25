Advertisement

Goldsboro man sentenced for distribution of fentanyl and heroin

(WITN)
Published: May. 25, 2018 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EASTERN CAROLINA, NC (WITN) The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., says that 45-year-old Donte Kornegay of Goldsboro has been sentenced to seven-years and three-months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.

The case involved the overdose death by fentanyl of a 21-year-old victim in Sneads Ferry.

Court records show the jury found him not guilty on the charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Trial testimony and text messages and phone toll records recovered from witnesses’ cell phones established that on the night of April 6, 2016, the victim purchased fentanyl from a coconspirator, at the direction of Kornegay. In addition, the trial testimony revealed that prior to that night, Kornegay had been distributing heroin in the Sneads Ferry area since 2015.

Higdon said, “The United States Justice Department and the United States Attorney’s Office are aggressively pursuing distributors of heroin and fentanyl. These drugs pose a serious danger to the people of Eastern North Carolina and we intend to remove that danger as part of our effort to ‘Take Back North Carolina’ from the drug traffickers and violent criminals.”

