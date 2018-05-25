Goldsboro man sentenced for distribution of fentanyl and heroin

EASTERN CAROLINA, NC (WITN) The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., says that 45-year-old Donte Kornegay of Goldsboro has been sentenced to seven-years and three-months in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.

The case involved the overdose death by fentanyl of a 21-year-old victim in Sneads Ferry.

Court records show the jury found him not guilty on the charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Trial testimony and text messages and phone toll records recovered from witnesses’ cell phones established that on the night of April 6, 2016, the victim purchased fentanyl from a coconspirator, at the direction of Kornegay. In addition, the trial testimony revealed that prior to that night, Kornegay had been distributing heroin in the Sneads Ferry area since 2015.

Higdon said, “The United States Justice Department and the United States Attorney’s Office are aggressively pursuing distributors of heroin and fentanyl. These drugs pose a serious danger to the people of Eastern North Carolina and we intend to remove that danger as part of our effort to ‘Take Back North Carolina’ from the drug traffickers and violent criminals.”

The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., says that Donte Kornegay was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.

The case involved the overdose death by fentanyl of a 21-year-old victim in Sneads Ferry. Court records show the jury found him not guilty on the charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Trial testimony and text messages and phone toll records recovered from witnesses' cell phones established that on the night of April 6, 2016, the victim purchased fentanyl from a coconspirator, at the direction of Kornegay. In addition, the trial testimony revealed that prior to that night, Kornegay had been distributing heroin in the Sneads Ferry area since 2015.

At sentencing, which is scheduled for the February, 2020 term of court, Kornegay faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years on each count, a $1,000,000 fine, and a term of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

Previous Story

An Eastern Carolina man has been indicted after federal prosecutors say he distributed fentanyl that killed someone.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Donte "Boston" Kornegay was indicted Tuesday for distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and death, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl.

The indictment says the Goldsboro man on April 6th, 2016 distributed the fentanyl which caused the death of an unnamed person.

If convicted, Kornegay would face between 20 years to life in federal prison, and a million dollar fine.

Kornegay was arrested on Thursday.