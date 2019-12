A 52-year-old man from Goldsboro is expected to appear in front of a judge on an indecent liberties with a child charge.

According to Goldsboro police, officers began investigating a sexual assault on a minor report on July 9th.

As a result of the investigation, police say they have charged Enrique Blanco Jr with indecent liberties with a child. Blanco is in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond and is expected to appear in front of a judge on Tuesday.