Golden LEAF Foundation launches loan program for small businesses

The Golden LEAF Foundation is launching a $15 million loan program to help with economic losses related to COVID-19.

The NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loan Program will offer loans to eligible businesses for up to $50,000 with zero interest and no payments for six months. If not repaid in six months, the loan will automatically convert to a term loan.

"Small businesses are more than just job providers, they are pillars of our communities. They need our support now more than ever, and this program can help people across the state as we weather the effects of this pandemic," said Governor Roy Cooper.

You can learn more about the loan program and apply here.​