Giving back to first responders and health care workers in Jacksonville

A group of Jacksonville area insurance agents are teaming up with a restaurant to give back to the community's first responders and healthcare workers.

Five State Farm Insurance agents are creating a "Hero Fund" with Pizza Magia on Western Boulevard.

The idea is to allow those frontline workers to come to the restaurant and get a free meal starting Friday.

Workers will be able to chose from a pre-set menu.

Christopher Hines, GM Pizza Magia says, "It's just us trying give back to the community, that's what Pizza Magia is about. Just 100% you know, pizza and smiles, you know what I mean just wanna bring everybody together."

The State Farm agents put up $2,500 for the Hero Fund.

The restaurant will give free meals to front line workers until that money runs out.