You can give the gift of life right at the home of your breaking news and weather authority!

WITN is partnering with the American Red Cross for our "Pint for a Pint" blood drive.

On Feb. 12, the Red Cross Blood Mobile will be stationed in front of WITN's Greenville studio at 275 E. Arlington Blvd.

Everyone who donates a pint of blood will receive a pint of ice cream from Simply Natural Creamery.

The drive will run from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.