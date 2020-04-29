Girl scouts remind community about Stay Home orders

Even though girl scouts can't meet in person like they used to right now, they're still fulfilling their goals of helping spread messages to the community while isolating at home.

One troop in the east used art to remind residents about the state's Stay at Home orders. Scout Maggie Prettyman, 9, noticed not everyone was following the rules.

Maggie said, "We are staying home. And other people are not listening. So, we're encouraging them to stay home like we are."

Girl Scout Troop 3034 leader Gina Prettyman says the scouts decided to do something about it, safely. And a picture collage was the result. The girls are holding up words that read,"We are doing our part to flatten the curve. Hashtag please, stay home."

Gina said, "They did this as a part of a 'Take Action' project for one of their journeys. And part of that is to spread awareness to the community. They saw a problem where there were still people out and about and not heeding the warnings."

Gina says the girls are still eager to get together through the internet and work.

"We typically hold our in-person meetings the first and third Thursdays, but the girls have been so excited to do Zoom. We've been doing each week now," Gina said.

The girls have been learning how to tie knots, as well as other skills. Maggie wanted her bold colors to catch eyes.

"I actually did the hashtag." "I wanted to make it joyful, and happy, and like all kinds of different colors," Maggie said.

And Scout Kinsey Godley, 11, threw her own pizzazz on the art when she colored the word "curve."

Kinsey said, "I always like to do big, bold letters. And then, I put hearts all around it."

Kinsey's wish is that their message makes people think twice about unnecessary travel.

"People see that we're doing our part. And that if we're doing our part by staying home, so they need to do their part by staying home," said Kinsey.

If you want to support the girl scouts there is a link on girlscouts.org where you can donate cookies to provide comfort for first-responders.