Georgia men headed to federal prison after 5 kilos of meth seized in Greenville

Two Georgia men are headed to federal prison after being found in Greenville with more than 11 pounds of meth.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Christian Toledo, 24 was sentenced to 14 years, while Arturto Bahena, 28, was given a 21-year prison term.

The two men from Athens were convicted of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting, and possession with intent to distribute fifty grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting. Toldeo was also convicted of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The feds say a confidential source was used to order five kilos of crystal meth from a supplier in Atlanta, Georgia, and the drugs were discovered after a traffic stop by Greenville police in June 2018. The drugs were found in a backpack in their car along with two handguns, according to prosecutors.

