GasBuddy reports prices almost six cents lower than a month ago

GasBuddy is reporting gas prices in North Carolina have risen about one cent per gallon in the last week.

Prices in our state are about six cents lower than they were a month ago. The national average is $2.47/gallon, which is down 6.4 cents per gallon from a month ago.

February 24, 2019: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.39/g)

February 24, 2018: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.51/g)

February 24, 2017: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g)

February 24, 2016: $1.67/g (U.S. Average: $1.71/g)

February 24, 2015: $2.24/g (U.S. Average: $2.31/g)

February 24, 2014: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.42/g)

February 24, 2013: $3.79/g (U.S. Average: $3.78/g)

February 24, 2012: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

February 24, 2011: $3.18/g (U.S. Average: $3.24/g)

February 24, 2010: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)