Gas prices up more than six cents heading into 2020

Gas prices in our state have risen more than six cents in the past week, according to GasBuddy.

Prices are about 7.5 cents higher per gallon than a month ago and 33.5 cents more per gallon than this time last year.

GasBuddy reports indicate the cheapest station in our state is about $2.21 per gallon and the most is $3.29 per gallon.

The national average last week was about $2.57 per gallon.

Here is a list of the average prices in North Carolina for this week going back 10 years, according to GasBuddy.

December 30, 2018: $2.13/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

December 30, 2017: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.48/g)

December 30, 2016: $2.25/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

December 30, 2015: $1.93/g (U.S. Average: $2.00/g)

December 30, 2014: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.26/g)

December 30, 2013: $3.27/g (U.S. Average: $3.31/g)

December 30, 2012: $3.29/g (U.S. Average: $3.29/g)

December 30, 2011: $3.25/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

December 30, 2010: $3.02/g (U.S. Average: $3.06/g)

December 30, 2009: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)