Gas prices slightly rise across state

Gas prices have risen slightly over the last week.

Analysts at GasBuddy say the average price of gas across the state has risen 6.3 cents per gallon, averaging $2.27/g.

The national average has risen 0.7 cents per gallon, averaging to $2.43/g. That's down 12.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and 11.5 cents per gallon higher than one year ago.

Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says "while it's possible average gasoline prices will remain within arm's reach of recent lows, unless there's renewed or new concerns with the spread of the coronavirus, we may have seen the deepest discounted prices behind us, with some chance we'll hold close to the lows before the seasonal rally begins in earnest. It wouldn't be a bad time to fill up to hedge the chances of prices rising in the coming days."

