Gas prices continue to fall amid COVID-19 pandemic

Gas prices continue to drop nationwide due to COVID-19.

The national average price of regular gas dropped $.09 in the last two weeks, to just $1.93.

While here in the east we've seen prices as low as $1.27.

According to the Lundberg Survey, prices at the pump fell $.61 over the past nine weeks and $.80 since mid-October.

Lundberg says every sector of the U.S. petroleum industry has been impacted by widespread stay-at-home orders due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country could see more price cuts on retail gas in May and beyond, depending on the re-opening of state economies.

