UPDATE: Gas leak contained on ECU campus

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - UPDATE:
Authorities tell WITN the gas leak is under control. Normal traffic may return to the building.
People are being asked to stay away from ECU's campus following a gas leak.
ECU police reported the leak around 7:20 a.m. Monday at Mendenhall Student Center.
Police are warning people to stay away from the area and anyone in neighboring buildings to stay indoors.
Greenville Fire/ Rescue, Greenville Utilities and ECU are all responding.
