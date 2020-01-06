UPDATE: Gas leak contained on ECU campus

UPDATE:

Authorities tell WITN the gas leak is under control. Normal traffic may return to the building.



People are being asked to stay away from ECU's campus following a gas leak.

ECU police reported the leak around 7:20 a.m. Monday at Mendenhall Student Center.

Police are warning people to stay away from the area and anyone in neighboring buildings to stay indoors.

Greenville Fire/ Rescue, Greenville Utilities and ECU are all responding.

We have a reporter headed to the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.