Gas leak prompts evacuation of high school, neighborhoods

A high school has been evacuated as well as surrounding neighborhoods because of a natural gas leak.

Jacksonville city officials say an unmarked gas line was hit by a crew working in the area of Carmen Avenue and Clyde Drive. This is near Henderson Drive, which has been closed to all traffic.

Jacksonville High School has been evacuated and students taken to other locations. Childcare Network Daycare, Brookwood Baptist Church and businesses in New Market Square have also been evacuated.

Police are asking residents who live in the area of Henderson Drive, Doris Avenue, Decatur Road and Gum Branch Road to also leave their homes.

Previous Story

The street closure will impact dismissal this afternoon from Jacksonville High School. Those who normally pickup students at the high school are being asked to use Gum Branch Road instead of Henderson Drive.

There's no word yet on how long the streets will be closed.

