Filling up the gas tank just got a little less expensive for our first responders.

MGN

Most gas prices are already below 2 dollars a gallon and first responders will get an extra 50 cents off that at BP.

The company says first responders have to show their ID.me identification in order to get the discount.

"We're here to help keep them moving so they can continue their life-saving work," a BP leader said as part of a statement.