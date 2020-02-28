Garth Brooks wore a Barry Sanders jersey at a Detroit concert. People thought he endorsed Bernie Sanders.

Garth Brooks’ attempt to pay homage to Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders was met with dismay from some who thought he was endorsing Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. The country music superstar wore a Sanders jersey during his stadium concert at Ford Field, the home of the Detroit Lions. Sanders played his entire NFL career with the Lions, and he is considered the best player to ever play for the franchise. Brooks posted to Instagram a photo showing the back of his Sanders jersey, and it led to a flood of comments with misguided criticisms.

“Good grief. Can’t you just do what you get paid to do?” one commenter asked.

Another said there is “nothing like supporting a communist to loss (sic) a few fans!” Sanders is a self-described democratic socialist.

Facebook forgot who Barry Sanders is and is freaking out at Garth Brooks for wearing a jersey and I’m dying. pic.twitter.com/wVfAKU7Cn1 — Jason Vincent (@jasoncvincent) February 27, 2020

The comments led to many corrections from others who recognized which Sanders the jersey represented.

Some shared misguided support for Brooks’ Instagram, thinking a major celebrity just endorsed the candidate.

“BERNIE!!! so glad to see you’re a supporter!” one person said.

Lions fans immediately knew who he was supporting, and the team’s Twitter account gave him a round of applause. One Lions fan sarcastically asked if Brooks could play linebacker following the team’s disappointing season.

