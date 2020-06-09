Gardens at Tryon Palace reopening today

The gardens at Tryon Palace will be reopening today with some changes to keep everyone safe.

There will be a limited amount of people allowed at a time, hand sanitizer stations will be installed, public restrooms and area will be cleaned often and there will be protective barriers at ticket sales desks and Museum Store cash register.

The gardens will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays.

You can buy a garden pass in the Waystation across from the Palace front gates.

Tryon Palace, the Kitchen Office, Stanly House, Dixon House and all exhibits in the North Carolina History Center will remain closed.