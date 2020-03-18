GUC suspending disconnects due to non-payments

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN) - Greenville Utilities Commission announced Wednesday afternoon that is was suspending disconnects because of non-payments.
With the spread of COVID-19, GUC says it is making adjustments to its Emergency Management Plan after guidance from local, state and federal agencies.
The utility says it will be helping customers who need to work out payment plans.
Those customers who have received past due notices and can't pay their bills need to call GUC about their specific situation.