GUC ensures safe water keeps flowing

One of the largest utility providers in eastern Carolina is taking steps to make sure they provide the public with clean water.

Staff at Greenville Utilities Commission say the water plant has remained fully operational throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Water quality manager Anthony Whitehead says staff are practicing social distancing, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing. He says staff are staggered so there's not too many employees in the same place at the same, and that surfaces at the plant are being disinfected. He says the water supply is being treated and maintains a high quality. "It is disinfected, it meets all the state and federal guidelines and we're doing all the same testing we were doing before and so it's just doing it a little bit differently with our staff."

And GUC staff say they advise against throwing any kind of paper products or wipes into your toilet. They say septic tanks and plumbing lines can become easily clogged and back up into your home.

