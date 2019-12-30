GPD comes to the rescue of family who had Christmas gifts stolen

A Greenville family is thanking Greenville Police for saving Christmas for them.

Paula Speight says someone broke into her car and stole gifts and food out of the trunk.

Speight lives at the home with her fiance and three small children and says she left the gifts in the car is because she didn't have anywhere in the house to hide them and was worried the kids might find them before Christmas.

She says she contacted the Greenville Police Department about the stolen gifts and they came out to investigate, but they also asked how they could help.

Speight says officers and members of the Temple Church brought Christmas gifts and food to the family's house.

She also says the police department and church gave them a much bigger Christmas than they would have had.